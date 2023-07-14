Hip Hop & Dancehall Icons Unify and FAAWUD

131 Views

The unique event, coined “FAAWUD”, will bring the Jamaican Diaspora, the Caribbean community and their Hip Hop family together to highlight arguably the most overshadowed aspect of early Hip Hop culture.

An inclusive cultural celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, King Addies’ 40th Anniversary and the Jamaica Music Conference’s 10th Anniversary, FAAWUD will bring the Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall community together to explore and highlight Jamaican Sound System Culture’s influence on Hip Hop. This is the first time the two cultures celebrated their impact together.

Although the topic has been informally discussed over the years by Hip Hop and Jamaican music icons individually, this shared legacy has never been celebrated by both the Hip Hop industry and the Jamaican music industry in one event, nor in such a fun and unifying way.

FAAWUD will honour key Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall influencers like the God-Father of Hip Hop, DJ Kool Herc, 1st Lady of Hip Hop Cindy Campbell, Hip Hop’s 1st Emcee Coke La Rock, Jamaica’s King of All Selectors Danny Dread and original foundation toaster Big Youth.

Kicking off with a sound system exhibit, this dynamic 1-day program will feature various Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall icons, taking an international audience of music fans and aficionados on a cultural journey. A historic panel discussion will feature Hip Hop and Jamaican music icons and journalists, in conversation for the first time. The event will also showcase various aspects of the sound system and DJ culture, such as a sound system quality clash (physical sound systems only); a turntablist exhibition; a sound clash exhibition (sound boys with their dubplates); and an exciting toasting cypher featuring both Hip Hop and Jamaican icons—another first.

Taking place at New York City’s Webster Hall on August 10, 2023, the event will usher in the official 50th Anniversary of Cindy Campbell and DJ Kool Herc’s legendary Hip Hop party that took place at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue on August 11, 1973.

Tickets went on sale Friday, July 14th, at RockTheBells.com.