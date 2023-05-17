ICWI Fulfills Big Dreams For Three Teachers

131 Views

Three teachers have received their dream gifts from their students who nominated them and the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) ‘Dream Big’ Teacher’s Day campaign.

The teachers are Kadine Fisher, Mecalea Powell and Sanika Roberts from Mannings Hill, Russells and St. Catherine Primary Schools, respectively. The ICWI announced its official social media platform, Instagram, during a live draw on May 10, 2023.

Vice President of Marketing and Human Resources, Samantha Samuda, said “This is a feel-good moment for us at ICWI. We are happy to give back to our teachers in a meaningful way, and hope that this gesture will make them feel appreciated and continue to motivate them to pave the way for our children and Jamaica’s future.”

Students from the respective schools entered the Dream Big campaign by submitting a 500-word essay on how their favourite teacher inspired them to Dream Big.

Deserving Winners

President of the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), Paul Lalor (left) and President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harrison (2nd from right), hand over a symbolic cheque of J$100,000 to Manning Hill Primary School teacher, Kadine Fisher (2nd from left), while her student, Kelecia Calame and her mother, Kerry Ann Whyte (right) look on.

The first winner in the live draw Kadine Fisher said she was pleasantly surprised that she had been nominated and would be gifted courtesy of her grade two student, Kelecia Calame.

“I’m humbled that Kelecia thought of me. Teaching is my passion. I take pride in doing it and ensuring that my students are motivated and have fun while learning,” expressed Fisher.

Fisher is also in her final year of a Bachelor of Education in Language and Literacy and will have her dream of a brand-new laptop and spa day fulfilled, courtesy of ICWI.

“I use my current laptop for both work and school, and it has been giving a lot of issues lately, so I’m looking forward to getting a more reliable device.”

Fisher and the other two ICWI Dream Big recipients were granted their dreams which amassed J$300,000 – presented to them at ICWI’s head offices in New Kingston on Monday, May 15.

She lauded ICWI for the Dream Big Teachers’ Day Campaign, stating that the initiative was rewarding for students and teachers.

Fullsome Joy

The three children who nominated their deserving teachers also received J$10,000 book vouchers from the insurance company.

Meanwhile, Kelecia Calame’s mother, Kerry Ann Whyte, said they were also excited that Fisher had won the competition.

“I saw the Dream Big campaign post on social media and told my daughter about it. Without hesitation, she said she wanted to enter Ms Fisher because she always motivated her by letting her know that she could be anything she wanted to be in life.”

Whyte described her daughter as kind and caring and explained, “I, too, am studying Early Childhood Education and understand the many challenges teachers face, so I am happy my daughter, Kelecia, could help her teacher. This initiative is heart-warming, and I know it will give some teachers the boost they need in the classroom.”

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harrison, further commended the ICWI for recognising teachers. “Encouragement goes a far way, and I am sure the hearts of the three recipients have been encouraged to continue the work that they do daily. They represent the dedication and passion of all teachers that serve our nation.”

The Insurance Company of the West Indies is one of the leading insurance companies in Jamaica. The company was founded in 1968 and operates in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Saint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts, Bahamas, Jamaica, Dominica, and Turks and Caicos Islands.