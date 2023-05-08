EHAS Inc. “Stories to Create” 2023 Charity Golf Tournament

119 Views

EHAS Inc. is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which seeks to create the possibility of self-reliance and an growth mindset for disadvantaged youth. EHAS Inc. is founded by Jamaican-born motivational speaker, Cornell Bunting. The mission of EHAS Inc. is to empower our youth to create a healthy mindset of value and self-reliance.

EHAS Inc. will host its 2023 Stories to Create Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The event, which will raise funds to cover workshops and mentorship programs for youth in underserved communities, will run from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm ET. We’ll be giving away more than $20,000 in prizes.

All of the funds raised will go towards furthering the organization’s development and initiatives. With the support of our community, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of children, young adults, and justice-involved individuals reentering society through mental stimulation programs and workshops – backed by donations from EHAS’ sponsors and supporters.

“I’m excited about our 2023 Golf Tournament, which is one of our annual signature events. It will be a day of fun, connections and camaraderie, and all for a good cause. I look forward to connecting with like-minded individuals who share the same vision of transforming the lives of at-risk youth. This event is just one of the things that can enable us to work together to change the world, one youth at a time”, said Founder and Chairman, Cornell Bunting.

Interested persons can register www.charitygolftoday.com/ehastournament or on Eventbrite.

For information on how to contribute, volunteer, or donate to EHAS Inc. please visit their website at www.ehasinc.org or contact Cornell Bunting, Chairman at cornell@ehasinc.org or Trudy Ann Knockless, External Affairs at trudyknockless@gmail.com.