Medical Associates Limited gifted Akeef Nugent

Medical Associates Limited gifted young Akeef Nugent with school stationery and supplies to assist in his mission. [He has the mission] of educating the youth in the inner-city Cockburn Gardens, St Andrew community. The hospital’s medical laboratory organised the gesture in recognition of Medical Lab Professionals Week.

Celebrated between April 23-29 this year, Medical Lab Professionals Week is an annual celebration of the lab professionals who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. The celebration provides lab professionals with a unique opportunity to increase public understanding and appreciation for clinical laboratory personnel.

Novamed recently acquired Medical Associates. This year, Caribbean Health Systems, in partnership with First Rock Capital Holdings, deemed it fitting to support young Nugent. [They celebrated] his work to educate marginalised youths in his community. Some youths have ambitions of one day working in the medical industry.

Elated Feelings

Laboratory Manager at Medical Associates Hospital Sherene Reid-Gordon said, “We are very elated with what Nugent is doing. His passion to serve is something that we want to celebrate because it will send a message to other children right across the island to do good, even when no one is looking.”

“In addition to the stationery and supplies that we will be presenting to him, we have put together a small purse that will go directly to Nugent,” she added.

Medical Associates presented Nugent with school supplies. The collection included notebooks, pencils, pens, sharpeners, rulers and rubbers in quantity sufficient for 30 students earlier today.

Before the media aired his story, Nugent said he saved his lunch money to purchase supplies for the children raised in less fortunate households like his.

Akeef and His Inspiration

Human Resource Manager for Medical Associates Hospital, Mrs Verona Wood (right), expressed gratitude for the work Akeef Nugent (second right) has been doing in his community Cockburn Gardens. Looking on is Laboratory Manager at Medical Associates Hospital, Sherene Reid-Gordon (left) and Akeef’s grandmother, Michelle Johnson.

The 13-year-old youngster, who attends Excelsior High School, volunteered to assist children his age and younger with lessons covering Mathematics, English, Science, Social Studies, Drama and Sports.

Nugent says he was inspired to start the classes to unite the community and create a foundation of love for the upcoming generation. Cockburn Gardens has been divided for years due to gang-related crime and violence.

The youngster’s selfless work to “bring back the love” to his community has touched the hearts of many. Since then, Nugent has received overwhelming support from individuals, private organisations, and a pledge from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to support his teaching and sports programmes.

“This is what being a lab professional is all about; it’s about giving of yourself and your time for the well-being of others. Medical Lab Professionals week presents the perfect opportunity for us to show our people that we care and that we are here to serve,” Reid-Gordon said.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

Executive Co-Chair and Managing director of Medical Associates Hospital, Dr David Walcott, also the founder and managing partner of Novamed, lauded the work of the hospital’s lab team and young Akeef as a source of inspiration. “During this lab week, we wanted to show our appreciation to our hardworking lab members while also making a positive impact on the lives of others. It is important to remember that even during times of celebration, we must remain mindful of those around us who may be facing challenges. By giving to others, we not only improve their lives but also enhance our own sense of purpose and fulfilment.” He added, “I am proud of our lab team for embracing this spirit of generosity and hope that our efforts inspire others to do the same.”

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week originated in 1975 as National Medical Laboratory Week, or NMLW, under the auspices of the American Society for Medical Technology, now called the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS). In subsequent years, other organizations have served as cosponsors and campaign supporters.