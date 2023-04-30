Flora Of The Majestic Blue Mountains

123 Views

The Blue Mountains are a range of mountains in Jamaica located in the eastern part of the island. Lush green vegetation, cool climate, and spectacular views are hallmarks of the mountains. The highest peak in the range is Blue Mountain Peak, which rises to an elevation of 7,402 feet (2,256 meters) above sea level.

Blue Mountains Coffee

The famous Blue Mountains coffee grows on the slopes of the mountains in rich soil, high altitude, and an ideal climate for coffee cultivation. Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is one of the world’s most expensive and sought-after coffees, known for its mild flavour and lack of bitterness. The coffee plants in this region are typically Arabica, known for their superior taste, aroma, and medium body. The coffee has a mild yet complex flavour profile. It has a smooth and balanced flavour with subtle hints of chocolate and nuts and a mild acidity that gives it a refreshing quality.

Blue Mahoe Tree

The Blue Mountains are also home to a variety of flora and fauna, including many species of birds, such as the Jamaican tody and the Jamaican owl, as well as a variety of tree species, such as the giant fern and the blue mahoe. The Blue Mahoe (Hibiscus elatus) is a large, hardwood tree native to the Caribbean islands, including Jamaica, Cuba, and Hispaniola. It is the national tree for Jamaica, with beautiful flower blooms.

The wood of the Blue Mahoe has high durability, strength, and beauty. Professionals who work with wood often use the tree for furniture-making, musical instruments, and boatbuilding. The tree’s timber is reddish-brown with a straight grain and is resistant to rot and insect damage.

The Blue Mahoe also has medicinal properties. Its bark and leaves contain compounds used to treat various ailments, including fever, hypertension, and diarrhoea.

Also found in the Blue Mountains is the Jamaican dogwood tree, scientifically known as Piscidia piscipula. The tree is small to medium-sized and native to Florida, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Outside of Jamaica, people know the tree as fishfudle, fish poison tree, or Florida fish poison tree.

Jamaican Dogwood Tree

Like the Blue Mahoe, the Jamaican dogwood also has medicinal properties. Jamaicans traditionally use the tree to treat various conditions, including anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms, and pain. The tree’s bark, leaves, and roots contain several active compounds, including rotenone, piscidinol, and piscicide, known to have analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and soothing effects.

The Blue Mountains are a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers. The mountains have many exciting, winding trails and paths. Visitors should take guided tours even when bird watching. Simply enjoying the stunning views from various vantage points of the mountains is a real treat.

Have you been to the Blue Mountains? What was your experience? Let me know in the comments section below.