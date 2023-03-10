Jamaica Gospel Star Competition Accepting Entries

41 Views

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is currently on a mission to unearth Jamaica’s third Gospel Star winner for the 2023 staging of the competition. The competition now accepts entries for vocalists to create an opportunity to become the newest Gospel Star of the year by expressing themselves through an original or cover song.

The 2023 Jamaica Gospel Star competition is free for entry and is open to all Jamaicans 16 years and older. Potential entrants should note that they must submit a three-minute or less video of them performing their original or favourite cover song.

The entrants will have developmental and training workshops leading to the four-part televised shows. The competition will resume face-to-face audition and elimination across three regions for a preliminary adjudication. The adjudication process will then move to the semifinal round, which will select the top 10 finalists.

About the Competition

The competition focuses on emerging Gospel artistes’ vocal talents and performance styles. It is a rebranding of the iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, which touched the lives of countless gospel singers and songwriters for over three decades.

“The Gospel Star competition is now in its third staging. It has unearthed and continues to unearth Jamaica’s best vocal talents in Jamaica and beyond our shores while developing aspiring Gospel artistes. This is one of the most successful Gospel competitions in Jamaica and has opened doors for many new artistes across Jamaica every year. The competition has built solid musical careers, including Kevin Downswell, Glacia Robinson, Lubert Levy, Marsha Jarrett, and Treisha Williams, to name a few,” said Michelle Naraysingh, Acting Director of Marketing & Public Relations at the JCDC.

Naraysingh further noted the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition has made its mark as a platform for unearthing renowned gospel talents and is assured that the cohort will be equally impressive. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of aspiring Gospel artistes through training with the best within the industry.

Go to JCDC’s website for additional Information regarding the entry process and competition guidelines. Entry forms for the competition are available at the JCDC Head Office at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10, all JCDC parish offices island-wide, and online at www.jcdc.gov.jm.