Ethiopia Crown Council honours Minister Grange

16 Views

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, will receive investment as a Dame Grand Cross of the Imperial Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia.

The Crown Council of Ethiopia will make the investiture at the Command of His Imperial Highness The Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie.

The Crown Council said Minister Grange was being honoured “because of the kindness and diligence with which she enabled the recent formal visit to Jamaica of… Prince Ermias and Princess Desta Saba, and for her great friendship with the Crown of Ethiopia that have contributed materially to the improvement of Jamaica-Ethiopia ties.”

Prince Ermias will formally invest Minister Grange on Saturday, 4 March 2023, in Washington, DC. The ceremony will happen during the annual Victory of Adwa Commemorative Dinner, commemorating the Victory of Gondar.

The Victory of Adwa and the Victory of Gondar are two great military victories of Ethiopia under Emperors Menilek II and Haile Selassie I, respectively, that marked turning points for Ethiopia, Africa and the world.

Jamaica and Africa

His Imperial Highness The Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie with the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange

This investment adds to building an official relationship between Jamaica and African countries. This decade has seen a significant increase in positive communication between governments from the continent and Jamaica.

Minister Grange has been one of the leading voices in building this relationship. The Minister makes herself available at all levels to discuss ways that Jamaica can meet with and exchange cultural experiences. As much as she is a high-ranking government official, Minister Grange will show up, and support projects focused on building the bloodline bond.

Ethiopia has repeatedly opened its doors to Jamaica. Notably, in 1963, Emperor Haile Selassie visited Jamaica with a warm welcome. Subsequently, his royal line has visited Jamaica many times to ensure this relationship continues to grow. We see a bigger push to add commerce and look forward to what that will spell out.