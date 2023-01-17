JCDC Performing Arts Competitions Deadline

126 Views

Entries for the 2023 cycle of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Performing Arts Competitions which covers the areas of Dance, Deaf Dance, Drama, Music, Traditional Folk Forms, and Speech, will close on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Marjorie Leyden-Kirton. Acting Executive Director at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)

Mrs Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, Acting Executive Director at the JCDC, notes widespread anticipation for this year’s competitions as they will return to full face-to-face engagement for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “Entries have been rolling in for the Performing Arts Competitions that opened recently, and I expect to see even more entries coming in as we approach the closing date. The free Brush Up Workshops that are currently underway in all parishes are intended to guide persons who are interested in entering the competitions but require constructive feedback to improve the quality of their entries.”

She made a special appeal for adults from community and religious groups to enter the competitions and attend the workshops. “Over the years, we have enjoyed the vibrant participation from schools and educational institutions; however, the competitions are also open to adults from community and religious groups; whether they are aspirants, semiprofessionals or professionals, there is always room for growth and development.”

Students from Green Island High School in Hanover perform “Stop Gender Based Violence” at the National Finals of the 2022 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Drama Festival that was held at the Little Theatre in Kingston.

For Years Before and to Come

The JCDC organizes several competitions and workshops annually to unearth, develop, preserve and showcase Jamaicans’ creative and cultural expressions. Since its inception in 1963, the Performing Arts Competitions has nurtured and exposed the talents of hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans.

Persons interested in entering the 2023 Jamaica Festival Competitions should contact their nearest JCDC office. They can also visit the JCDC website www.jcdc.gov.jm and social media pages for further details.