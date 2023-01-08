Soursop Calms Your Nerves

168 Views

The soursop fruit, also known as Graviola or Annona muricata, is a tropical fruit native to Central and South America and found in tropical climates. Consequently, we use its sweet and slightly sour flavour to make juice, ice cream, and other sweet treats. Some people in Jamaica believe that soursop has health benefits and swear by them. Curing cancer, calming your nerves, reducing blood pressure, and reducing swelling are attributed to parts of the fruit tree.

Some of the potential benefits of soursop include:

Anticancer properties: Some studies suggest that compounds found in soursop may have anticancer effects. Pain relief: Some people claim that using soursop relieves pain. Antioxidant properties: Soursop is a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Immune system support: Some believe this tasty fruit boosts the immune system. Calming effect: Many people who drink soursop leaf tea experience a calming feeling called “Calming mi nerves”.

It is important to note that in our society, most of the potential health benefits of soursop have not been extensively studied in a lab. Nevertheless, our people swear by its properties and purposes based on real-life experiences. By the same token, I have never heard of allergies to the fruit or tree. Therefore, trying the fruit in small quantities is pertinent to be safe. Once you realise that you don’t react to the fruit or tree, without delay, use as much as possible for the reasons stated above. As with any dietary supplement, talking to your doctor before consuming the fruit is essential.

Soursop Juice Recipe

In Jamaica, we make our soursop juice with either lime or milk. Personally, I like raw juice with nothing added. Just blend with water, strain, and drink. All the same, here are two popular ways to make the fruit juice. Thanks to Ms Debbie for sharing her methods. Don’t forget to subscribe to her channel to get great cooking advice the Jamaican way.

With lime Juice:

With Milk:

