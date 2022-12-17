Exciting Season Ahead for JCDC 2023 Competitions

136 Views

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is encouraging Jamaicans of all ages, at home and abroad, to get ready for the staging of its 2023 Competitions. Entries will open soon for varied classes and categories of Speech, Drama, Music, Traditional Folk Forms, Dance, Culinary, Visual and Literary Arts. Entries for other staple programmes such as the Jamaica Festival Song, the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, and the Jamaica Gospel Star Competitions are also set to open soon.

Marjorie Leyden-Kirton. Acting Executive Director at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)

Acting Executive Director of the JCDC, Mrs. Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, expressed her excitement for the upcoming Competitions. She said, “JCDC’s 2023 competitions will be nothing short of spectacular. Most of our competitions will return to full face-to-face engagement including the Traditional Folk Forms Competition, that was not staged in 2020 or 2021 and adopted the blended approach in 2022. Another major highlight is that the JCDC will be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, so the competitions will take on an extra flair, highlighting the Commission’s many achievements over the years.”

In a similar vein, Ms. Nadine Molloy, Principal at Ardenne High School in Kingston, has shared that her team of dedicated students and staff are gearing up to snatch the JCDC’s prestigious Marcus Garvey Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts for the twelfth year.



The Marcus Garvey Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts is the highest and most prestigious award given annually in the Jamaica Festival of the Arts Programme. Ardenne High School has won this award eleven times.

“Ardenne High School has been very strong in the performing arts ever since its inception…. we are not very surprised that we have won the [JCDC’s] Marcus Garvey Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts so many times, because we really put in a lot of effort to do what we do well…We are looking forward to 2023 when we are going to enjoy the competition, when we are going to do our very best to have our students self-actualize this way and if we win the Marcus Garvey trophy by doing that then we are even happier.” she shared.



