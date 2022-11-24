UNO Jamaica Playing Cards

203 Views

In collaboration with Mattel Inc., Fontana Pharmacy has released UNO Jamaica, the classic card game with a Jamaican twist. Available starting today, the card game will be sold exclusively at Fontana Pharmacy and fontanapharmacy.com. UNO Jamaica features images representing well-known places, people, food, and other parts of our rich Jamaican culture.

The Jamaican-themed card game immediately became a hit in Jamaica as some patrons buy multiple boxes. They become keepsakes and holiday season gifts. On the company’s website, the cards sell for US$8.11. There is no word on the total number of the playing card set available for sale in Jamaica.

The UNO Game

As few as two people can play UNO. The fun increases when more people join the game. The weight of the value of each card increases with each hand. The game can become extremely exciting and emotional, depending on the rules. Whereas UNO is a great family game, worldwide competitions and tournaments happen yearly.

UNO Jamaica hand of cards

Around 1971, UNO became a popular card game where players take turns matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on top of the deck by colour or number. Special action cards deliver game-changing moments as they help you defeat your opponents. Anne Chang, CEO of the popular pharmacy chain, expressed her excitement at putting a taste of Jamaica on such a well-loved brand. “We jumped at the opportunity to put a Jamaican spin on the classic UNO game and couldn’t be prouder of the finished product.”

First established in Mandeville in November 1968 by Bobby and Angela Chang, Fontana Pharmacy is Jamaica’s only national pharmacy chain. The retailer presently has 6 locations dispersed throughout the island, including two in Kingston, Mandeville, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Savanna-La-Mar, as well as a seventh planned for Portmore and an e-commerce website.