JCDC Pushes to Re-Ignite Civic Pride

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is hosting its annual Regional Culture Club Consultations geared at rekindling the civic spirit of nationalism among Jamaicans. The sessions, which return to a face-to-face format, began in the Central and Western Region on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, respectively. Consultations for the Northern Region are on Thursday, November 24, 2022, while the Eastern Region’s event will be hosted on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please see the schedule for the time and venues.

Students of the Roger Clarke High School Culture Club, St. Elizabeth, along with their Coordinator, Mr Kenloy Smith, share a photo-op moment with Mrs Marjorie Leyden Kirton, Acting Executive Director at the JCDC.

Culture Clubs are focused on inspiring young people to become more involved in community development while learning more about Jamaica’s customs and traditions and developing their creative talents. A key component of the Culture Club programme is the issuance of Culture passports to members that provide free or reduced-cost access to several heritage sites, museums and cultural performances island-wide.

National Culture Clubs for Civic Pride

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, OJ, CD, MP, called for the integration of the consolidated membership of clubs from JCDC, Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust to form the National Culture Clubs of Jamaica in 2018. The JCDC was charged with managing the clubs in schools and communities.

Collel Blake, Acting Director of the Community Cultural Development Services Division at the JCDC, said, “The decision to host face-to-face Regional Culture Club Consultations this year was made based on the need to re-engage schools and community groups and restore the passion for Jamaica’s rich heritage and culture.” She further noted, “The national social distancing protocols caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant downturn in the level of participation for the past two years.”

Mrs Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, Acting Executive Director at the JCDC, also explained, “The Commission continues to work in earnest to re-ignite feelings of patriotism among Jamaicans, particularly the youth. Through our Culture Club programmes, we aim to catalyze civic engagements by helping young people to develop and practice the positive behaviours needed for nation-building.”

SCHEDULE FOR JCDC’S REGIONAL CULTURE CLUB CONSULTATIONS

VENUE DATE TIME CENTRAL REGION: Clarendon, St, Elizabeth, Manchester St Marks Anglican Church, Mandeville Tuesday, November 22, 2022 10:00 a.m. WESTERN REGION

Trelawny, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James Hollis Peter Lynch Auditorium (Holy Trinity Church) Westgate, Montego Bay Wednesday, November 23, 2022 10:00 a.m. NORTHERN REGION St. Ann, St. Mary. St. Mary St Mary’s Anglican Church Hall – Port Maria Thursday, November 24, 2022 10:00 a.m. EASTERN REGION St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston & St. Andrew Jamaica Conference Centre, 14-20 Port Royal St, Kingston Friday, November 25, 2022 10:00 a.m.