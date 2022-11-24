JCDC Pushes to Re-Ignite Civic Pride

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is hosting its annual Regional Culture Club Consultations geared at rekindling the civic spirit of nationalism among Jamaicans. The sessions, which return to a face-to-face format, began in the Central and Western Region on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, respectively. Consultations for the Northern Region are on Thursday, November 24, 2022, while the Eastern Region’s event will be hosted on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please see the schedule for the time and venues.
Culture Clubs are focused on inspiring young people to become more involved in community development while learning more about Jamaica’s customs and traditions and developing their creative talents. A key component of the Culture Club programme is the issuance of Culture passports to members that provide free or reduced-cost access to several heritage sites, museums and cultural performances island-wide.
National Culture Clubs for Civic Pride
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, OJ, CD, MP, called for the integration of the consolidated membership of clubs from JCDC, Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust to form the National Culture Clubs of Jamaica in 2018. The JCDC was charged with managing the clubs in schools and communities.
Collel Blake, Acting Director of the Community Cultural Development Services Division at the JCDC, said, “The decision to host face-to-face Regional Culture Club Consultations this year was made based on the need to re-engage schools and community groups and restore the passion for Jamaica’s rich heritage and culture.” She further noted, “The national social distancing protocols caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant downturn in the level of participation for the past two years.”
Mrs Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, Acting Executive Director at the JCDC, also explained, “The Commission continues to work in earnest to re-ignite feelings of patriotism among Jamaicans, particularly the youth. Through our Culture Club programmes, we aim to catalyze civic engagements by helping young people to develop and practice the positive behaviours needed for nation-building.”
SCHEDULE FOR JCDC’S REGIONAL CULTURE CLUB CONSULTATIONS
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME
|CENTRAL REGION: Clarendon, St, Elizabeth, Manchester
|St Marks Anglican Church, Mandeville
|Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|10:00 a.m.
|WESTERN REGION
Trelawny, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James
|Hollis Peter Lynch Auditorium (Holy Trinity Church) Westgate, Montego Bay
|Wednesday, November 23, 2022
|10:00 a.m.
|NORTHERN REGION St. Ann, St. Mary. St. Mary
|St Mary’s Anglican Church Hall – Port Maria
|Thursday, November 24, 2022
|10:00 a.m.
|EASTERN REGION St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston & St. Andrew
|Jamaica Conference Centre, 14-20 Port Royal St, Kingston
|Friday, November 25, 2022
|10:00 a.m.