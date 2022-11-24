JCDC Creative Writing Traveling Exhibition

56 Views

The award-winning pieces of the 2022 Jamaica Creative Writing Competition are showcased across all 14 parishes between Monday, November 21, 2022, and Friday, July 16, 2023. The tour begins at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library, 2 Tom Redcam Drive. It will culminate at the National Library of Jamaica, 12 East Street, Kingston, where the literary works will become part of the National Archives. Each parish exhibition will run for two weeks.

Persons are encouraged to visit their local parish libraries to view and interact with the exhibition. They may also view the pieces virtually by visiting the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, The Honourable Alando Terrelonge, MP (left), discusses one of the top literary works presented in the 2022 Jamaica Creative Writing Catalogue with Andrew Brodber, Director of Arts Development and Training at the JCDC.

Damion Radcliffe, Speech and Literary Arts Development Specialist at the JCDC, shared that the annual Creative Writing Competition is consistent in its mandate to expose the original works of Jamaican writers from all walks of life. “We received some exceptional pieces this year, and the evidence of the works will be on showcase across all fourteen parishes”.

Developing Our Creative Talent

“The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is always looking for opportunities to facilitate the literary development of creative talents. Since 1963, its Creative Writing Competition has provided a platform for professional and upcoming writers to develop and showcase their creative talents by way of their original literary works” He further stated.

Denise Brown, the Overall Best Writer in the 2022 staging of the Jamaica Creative Writing Competition, explained that it feels good to see her own words, experiences and imagination displayed for others. “The thought that others may be able to relate to my work is exciting. My work could simply inspire someone”.

Please see below for a copy of the 2022-2023 Exhibition Schedule and captioned photos.

PARISH START END St. Andrew Parish Library November 21, 2022 November 25, 2022 St. Catherine Parish Library November 29, 2022 December 13, 2022 Clarendon Parish Library December 15, 2022 December 29, 2022 Manchester Parish Library January 2, 2023 January 16, 2023 St. Elizabeth Parish Library January 18, 2023 February 1, 2023 Westmoreland Parish Library February 3, 2023 February 17, 2023 Hanover Parish Library February 21, 2023 March 7, 2023 St. James Parish Library March 9, 2023 March 23, 2023 Trelawny Parish Library March 28, 2023 April 10, 2023 St. Ann Parish Library April 12, 2023 April 26, 2023 St. Mary Parish Library April 28, 2023 May 12, 2023 Portland Parish Library May 16, 2023 May 30, 2023 St. Thomas Parish Library June 1, 2023 June 15, 2023 National Library of Jamaica The Exhibition retires at the National Library and becomes part of the National Archives