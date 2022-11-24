Business News
JCDC Creative Writing Traveling Exhibition

The award-winning pieces of the 2022 Jamaica Creative Writing Competition are showcased across all 14 parishes between Monday, November 21, 2022, and Friday, July 16, 2023.  The tour begins at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library, 2 Tom Redcam Drive. It will culminate at the National Library of Jamaica, 12 East Street, Kingston, where the literary works will become part of the National Archives. Each parish exhibition will run for two weeks.

Persons are encouraged to visit their local parish libraries to view and interact with the exhibition. They may also view the pieces virtually by visiting the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, The Honourable Alando Terrelonge, MP (left), discusses one of the top literary works presented in the 2022 Jamaica Creative Writing Catalogue with Andrew Brodber, Director of Arts Development and Training at the JCDC.

Damion Radcliffe, Speech and Literary Arts Development Specialist at the JCDC, shared that the annual Creative Writing Competition is consistent in its mandate to expose the original works of Jamaican writers from all walks of life. “We received some exceptional pieces this year, and the evidence of the works will be on showcase across all fourteen parishes”. 

Developing Our Creative Talent

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is always looking for opportunities to facilitate the literary development of creative talents. Since 1963, its Creative Writing Competition has provided a platform for professional and upcoming writers to develop and showcase their creative talents by way of their original literary works” He further stated.

Denise Brown, the Overall Best Writer in the 2022 staging of the Jamaica Creative Writing Competition, explained that it feels good to see her own words, experiences and imagination displayed for others.  “The thought that others may be able to relate to my work is exciting. My work could simply inspire someone”.

Please see below for a copy of the 2022-2023 Exhibition Schedule and captioned photos.

PARISHSTARTEND
  St. Andrew Parish Library  November 21, 2022  November 25, 2022
  St. Catherine Parish Library  November 29, 2022  December 13, 2022
  Clarendon Parish Library  December 15, 2022  December 29, 2022
  Manchester Parish Library  January 2, 2023  January 16, 2023
  St. Elizabeth Parish Library  January 18, 2023  February 1, 2023
  Westmoreland Parish Library  February 3, 2023  February 17, 2023
  Hanover Parish Library  February 21, 2023  March 7, 2023
  St. James Parish Library  March 9, 2023  March 23, 2023
  Trelawny Parish Library  March 28, 2023  April 10, 2023
  St. Ann Parish Library  April 12, 2023  April 26, 2023
  St. Mary Parish Library  April 28, 2023  May 12, 2023
  Portland Parish Library  May 16, 2023  May 30, 2023
  St. Thomas Parish Library  June 1, 2023  June 15, 2023
  National Library of Jamaica  The Exhibition retires at the National Library and becomes part of the National Archives

Charles Hyatt

