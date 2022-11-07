Over 100 Surgeries Completed Under CODE CARE

77 Views

Some 100 surgeries, including hernias and transurethral resection of the prostate, have now been done under Project CODE CARE as the Ministry of Health & Wellness moves to clear the backlog of elective surgeries in the public health system.

Participating hospitals, with whom the Ministry has agreements under the project, include the Bustamante Hospital for Children, GWest Medical & Surgery Centre, Hospiten, and the Montego Bay Hospital & Urology Centre.

Approximately 200 surgeries will be completed in the first instance, in keeping with the public-private partnership component of Project CODE CARE, as announced by the Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton during his sectoral presentation in Parliament early this year.

“We are now at 100 surgeries performed, with more to come in the coming weeks and months. I am extremely pleased at the progress so far and am relieved that many Jamaicans will benefit from the project, including those who have been waiting up to six years for surgery. These individuals can now recover and return to some semblance of a normal life,” the Minister said.

Closing the Gap with CODE CARE

“Since March 2020, many hospitals have had to suspend the normal processing of elective surgeries, which has resulted in the extension of the length of time that persons wait for these operations. One can only imagine the pain and suffering that those Jamaicans have to bear while waiting for a procedure, but who, due to the COVID-19 priorities, could not get their procedures done,” Dr Tufton added.

An additional number of Jamaicans will benefit under the project next month when a mission comprised of specialist care nurses will arrive on the island to support surgical efforts at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

Project CODE CARE aims to reduce the surgical backlog by 2,000 over 12 months and reduce wait times for elective surgeries to less than 180 days. The mission’s goals are attainable through a public-private partnership, procurement of surgical equipment; nursing missions; project management and rehabilitation of operating theatres at some public hospitals.