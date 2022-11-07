ICWI Pink Run Almost Doubles JM$5M Target

123 Views

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), title sponsors of Pink Run – a five-kilometre road race to raise funds for Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R), are reporting a record-breaking JM$9 million in net proceeds raised from the 20th staging on October 30th at Hope Gardens.

“Our teams were laser-focused on ensuring we met the JM$5 million target needed for Reach To Recovery to continue to lend support to persons battling breast cancer, but this news is phenomenal. It marks the largest amount raised in a single year for this worthy cause,” professed the President of ICWI, Paul Lalor.

Carolind Graham, chair of JR2R, shared Mr Lalor’s sentiment and added, “The sum was achieved through the registration of over 6,000 persons, sponsorship from a number of companies, donations from the public, and profits from fundraising merchandise sold. Our hearts are full, and we are grateful and ready to continue the work we do through a spirit of volunteerism.”

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the funds raised this year signal some JM$27 million raised since 2015 when the insurance company became the title sponsor.

Pink Run Sponsorships Work

Vice President of ICWI and Head of the Pink Run Planning Committee, Samantha Samuda, expressed that corporate sponsorships are necessary to the success of JR2R, as they significantly impact the lives of hundreds of breast cancer warriors in significant ways. “ICWI, along with our other corporate sponsors, will continue to support this organisation because the work they do is so vital to so many persons battling this dreadful disease. We also urge Jamaicans at home and abroad to donate whatever they can, whenever they can. The donation portal on the Reach To Recovery website will remain open all year round.”

The Pink Run Secretariat is anticipating that the family fun run, which raised just over JM$5 million at its last staging in 2019, should witness more than 7,000 registrants in 2023.

According to Mrs Graham, “2023 will be bigger and better.”

Mrs Samuda advised that the Pink Run organising committees have already started implementing plans for 2023 to correct the hiccups experienced during this year’s staging. “We did quite a few things differently this year, and we see where there is room for improvement. Our teams have already started to plan with these challenges in mind to ensure ironed out ahead of next year’s event.”

Click the ‘donate’ tab on their website: www.pinkrunjm.com to make donations to Jamaica Reach To Recovery.