Kingston Creative’s Artwalk

Upon arrival at Kingston Creative on Harbour Street, the ambience of sounds of joy, laughter and conversation greeted me. A representative informed me about what I should do on the ArtWalk. Kingston Creative has been hosting ArtWalks, where you come out and chill with music, food and good vibes. You can also get a tour guide to check out the different murals. There was entertainment and booths with many different natural-based products, craft pieces and delicious food. I bought an all-natural fruit drink composed of Starfruit and Ginger at Wah Gwaan Café’s food truck. Other vendors included Lyrics Lather, Mel’s Sticky Jam, Trench Town Ceramics and Art Centre, Eco-Art Life Jamaica, Mighty Spice and many others.

I embarked on a tour after talking to the various exhibitors. Christine Neil Wright was the tour guide; she was enthusiastic and entertaining and made learning about the sculptures and other works of art enjoyable. We visited most of the murals during the tour. We learned the motivation behind each designer and their art. Some of the artwork has QR codes that, when scanned, bring the piece to life. Along the way, we crossed paths with one of the artists in the middle of another mural. I project it to be about 50 feet long. It represented the Harbor’s historical growth. At the end of the tour, we ended where we started.

Kingston Creative does well with the ArtWalk concept. They aim to improve the environment by introducing murals/art on the walls as they work to transform Downtown Kingston. It was a great experience despite the rain. I would give the tour a 9 out of 10. I strongly advise you to visit the murals if you have the chance.

































