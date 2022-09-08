Business News
Culture Enthusiasts Pay Tribute To Miss Lou

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, hosted a gathering at the resting place of the late Dr The Honourable Louise Bennett-Coverley, OM, OJ, MBE, in the National Heroes Park on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The event commemorated the Jamaican cultural icon’s 103rd birthday anniversary.

In attendance was the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, OJ, CD, MP, members of academia, members of the theatre fraternity, students and other distinguished guests.

Miss Lou
Lavisha Chandnani of the Ardenne Preparatory School in Kingston lays a flower in tribute to Jamaican cultural icon Dr. the Honourable Louise Bennett–Coverley, OM, OJ, MBE, at her resting place in the National Heroes Park.

Before laying her floral tribute, Minister Grange remarked, “Miss Lou, we will continue to honour you, to remember you, and to celebrate you. You made us proud of our language; you made us proud that we are creative people, feisty, braggadocious and boonoonoonoos, all at the same time…as we celebrate you, we celebrate your life and thank God for giving you to the country and making you an inspiration for the young and the old. We will continue to cherish your memory …”

Rasheim Shepherd, Speech and Drama teacher at the Ardenne Preparatory School said, “I deemed it necessary to take students to the event because Miss Lou has done tremendous work for our culture and language. Most prep school students are not comfortable with creole, so I usually refer Miss Lou to them for them to learn her poems…I think it would be great for them to see the magnitude of persons who come out to pay their respect to her.”

Charles Hyatt

