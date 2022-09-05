Eight High Schools to Participate in Furniture Making Programme

134 Views

Some eight high schools across the island are set to participate in the Furniture Making Programme initiated by the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure while addressing a virtual back-to-school press briefing on September 1.

Mrs Williams informed that with the new initiative, delivery of furniture will be an all-year-round activity.

“Some of them [furniture] get damaged because of termites and other reasons. As we go through the school year, we will be able to manage that programme better rather than waiting once per year to make a furniture purchase to make the delivery,” she said.

“We are delighted that we now have eight local schools on the Furniture Making Programme, not all of them are activated just yet, but they have indicated their interest in coming on board,” she added.

The Education Minister further noted that some of the schools have already started making and delivering furniture.

“Having our local schools do this, gives the students knowledge of furniture making and some schools have indicated that the students earn a stipend for the work that they do. It’s a very good programme that we will continue to support in our schools,” she indicated.

Meanwhile, Mrs Williams thanked the principals, teachers, school administrators and members of school boards across the island for the work they have been doing.

She pointed out that over the past two years, they were steadfast in terms of enabling “our students to continue with their education as we all lived through the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“As everyone knows, it is widely acknowledged that the education sector has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, but you were there during all that time in the virtual world, you our teachers stepped forward and were trained on the technology, you were able to meet our students in the virtual world to continue their education,” Mrs Williams stated.