Lunch & Learn Wednesdays, Kingston Creative

84 Views

“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” ~ Brian Herbert

There is something new to learn every day. The new information may be about someone or a one-of-a-kind event. Every day, we should all learn something new. On Wednesday, I attended Kingston Creative’s “Lunch & Learn” session, which is held weekly on Wednesdays via Zoom. This week was my first time attending, and it was fantastic. Tajha Winkle, a young woman, was the guest speaker. She works in 2D animation, illustration, and visual development. In this “Lunch & Learn” event, she shared the phases she employs in her work, tips for freelancing, and how to correctly approach assignments in animation to make the process more efficient and successful.

She remarked that the key to project management is to divide the project into manageable, easily recognised phases and track them as we go. In her case, she would consult with the customer after each step to receive feedback on what she had done thus far. She emphasised how crucial this is because it would be frustrating and time-consuming to recreate if the completed product was not the desired aesthetic.

Questions Abound

The question arose of how to stay motivated when doing art. The response was straightforward. She stressed the necessity of having your goals in plain sight. Tajah mentioned that one thing she does is place her to-do list on her mirror so that when she wakes up in the morning, she knows exactly what she needs to do. After a few more questions, she encouraged all the young artists. She warned us that the path ahead would be difficult. We shall have ups and downs but will be able to persevere. She also urged us to contact her on Instagram to talk artist to artist and discuss any questions we had.

I implore you to try to attend Lunch & Learn every Wednesday afternoon to give yourself something new potentially.