“EVOKE THE SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE 60TH CELEBRATIONS 2022”

106 Views

The Jamaican flag colours – black, green and gold – are on full display across the island and the Diaspora as the ‘Spirit of Independence’ for Jamaica 60, the nation’s Diamond Jubilee, moves into a higher gear.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has activated the Independence Spirit in many colourful and patriotic ways, and Jamaicans are entirely on board with activities to mark this significant milestone in the country’s history.

As early as March, while launching Jamaica 60 in Canada at the Toronto Event Centre, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, announced that the Jamaican colours would illuminate Niagara Falls in Canada on Independence Day, Saturday, August 6.

Minister Grange stated:

“We plan on using technology to link the Jamaican Diaspora with Independence Day activities inside the National Stadium with ‘Watch Parties’ in the main Diaspora communities across the world, including Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. You will be able to see real-time what’s happening at the Grand Gala, and at the same time, you will be able to share with us what you are doing to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee. This will include witnessing the Jamaican colours lighting up Niagara Falls. It will be fireworks when we ‘tun it up.”

Unique lights are housed in three different sections of the falls, and together they work to create a view that is nothing short of breath-taking. The Niagara Falls Special Illuminating Calendar shows that on August 6, from 10 -10:15 pm (9 – 9:15 pm Jamaica time) in honour of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, the falls will be awash in the colours black, green and gold.

In addition to the iconic Niagara Falls, other Canadian landmarks confirmed to be illuminated in Jamaican flag colours on August 6 are Ottawa’s ByWard Market, Halifax City Hall, and the Clock Tower at Mississauga Civic Centre, Brampton City Hall Clock Tower and Science World in Vancouver. Edmonton’s High-Level Bridge will also be illuminated on August 8.

The historic Miramar Water Tower in Florida in the United States will shine brightly for Jamaica 60.

“We will be lighting up the tower for the first time,” Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis said. “What better way to celebrate than by having the colours of the Jamaican flag shining on this Miramar landmark?”

On Jamaican soil, through the decoration of patriotic black, gold and green buildings, Jamaicans have been experiencing ‘Wow!’ moments at the creative and artistic décor which have been popping up in various spaces throughout the island.

Some of the buildings that have been given the special ‘Spirit of Independence’ treatment are the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC); Portmore Municipality; First Caribbean bank; Whitter Village in Montego Bay; Island Village in Ocho Rios; Sovereign Centre in St Andrew; the Jamaica Conference Centre; Club Kingston; the Bob Marley Museum, Hi-Lo Food Stores; fabric stores such as Pings, Pablo’s, Patel’s, LP Azar, Ralaica; Emancipation Park; Jamaica Tourist Board, Knutsford Blvd; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Bank of Nova Scotia Centre downtown Head Office; VIP Attraction Lounge, Kingston and Montego Bay Airport; 138 Student Living, The UWI; office of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Office and RJR/Gleaner Communications Group.

The global theme for Jamaica 60 is “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness.”