Jamaica 4-H Clubs ‘Grow Smart’ Competition Winners to Be Crowned at Denbigh

54 Views

Finalists in the Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ ‘Grow Smart’ competition will know their fate this weekend, during the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial, and Food Show at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon.

Under the theme ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’, the three-day event, which begins on Saturday (July 30), will again include a ‘Youth in Agriculture’ village.

This year, the top three finalists in the Grow Smart competition will use the village to showcase their innovations as they vie for a share of $1 million and trophies.

The new competition, which targets youth between the ages of 15 and 35, challenges contestants to develop models that showcase their interpretation of the Grow Smart theme.

“The models must depict how you enhance agricultural productivity, how you infuse technology in agriculture, as well as how you can tackle climate change in terms of climate-smart practices,” Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Karelle McCormack, told JIS News.

She informed that judging will take place on the showgrounds, culminating in the announcement of the winners and a presentation of prizes on Monday, August 1.

The Youth in Agriculture Village, which will be open between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, will also include displays and expositions surrounding precision agriculture, ‘grow smart’ agri-techniques, aquaponics, hydroponics, agro-processing and food diversification.

It is being mounted by the National Youth in Agriculture Committee, which includes the College of Agriculture, Science, and Education (CASE), Ebony Park HEART Academy, Northern Caribbean University, Knox Community College, Knockalva Polytechnic College, the Jamaica Agricultural Society, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

Other partners include the Development Bank of Jamaica, INMED Caribbean, and the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica.

Members of the Youth Advocate Council, 4-H Champion Youth Farmers, and the 4-H Youth Ambassadors will also be on location to engage with patrons.