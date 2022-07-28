Shenseea Nominated For 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

47 Views

International dancehall star Shenseea has been nominated for an MTV VMA Award.

In 2003, Lady Saw was nominated for Best Pop Video following her collab with No Doubt titled Underneath It All.

Shenseea is nominated for PUSH performance of the year for her performance of her single ‘R U That,’ which features rapper 21 Savage. The MTV PUSH platform highlights breakout artistes and features exclusive performances, interviews, and personalized content.

Shenseea’s PUSH performance aired on MTV in March 2022.

Several Jamaicans have been nominated for the MTV VMA Awards. Among them are Bounty Killer, who won Best Pop Video and Best Group Video in 2002 with No Doubt for Hey Baby; Elephant Man, who was nominated for Pon Di River in 2004; Sean Paul, who was nominated for Best New Artist In A Video and Best Dance Video for Get Busy in 2003, and Best Dance Video for Temperature in 2006; and OMI, who was nominated for Song Of The Summer for Cheerleader in 2015.

Other nominees in the Best PUSH Performance category include Griff, Remi Wolf, Nessa Barrett, SEVENTEEN, Mae Muller, GAYLE, Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Muni Long and Doechii.

‘R U That’ is just one of the singles from Shenseea’s debut album, ALPHA, which was released in March and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

The album also features the lead single “Lick”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and features Offset, Tyga, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, and more.

Since bursting on the scene in 2015, Shenseea has had a meteoric rise to fame and is now one of the leading ladies in dancehall, with a massive international following.

She has amassed more than 600 million music video views, 12 million social media followers, and three million monthly listeners on Spotify since the start of her career.

In 2019, she was crowned Billboard’s “Fastest Rising Dancehall Artiste,” and in February 2022, she was named an Apple Up Next artiste.

She also signed with Interscope Records in 2019, becoming the label’s first dancehall signing. Since signing with the major US record label, Shenseea has collaborated with many artists from different genres, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, Santigold, Masego, and many more.