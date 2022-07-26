Jamaica 60 Commemorative Stamp Launched

139 Views

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has launched the Jamaica 60 commemorative stamp.

The stamp, commemorating Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, is produced by Jamaica Post.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Jamaica 60 stamp at her New Kingston offices on Thursday (today), the Minister of the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, said stamps are still important in modern society.

Minister Grange said:

“There is always need for commemorative stamps because our athletes, our artists, our creatives will always shine in the world; and will give you reason to produce the wonderful collection of Jamaican stamps that you’re known for…

It is therefore fitting that in this year of our diamond jubilee that a commemorative stamp be commissioned to mark this important milestone in Jamaica’s history.”

The stamp, which features the official logo of Jamaica 60, is available immediately from Jamaica Post in denominations of J$60 and J$120.

The Postmaster General, Lincoln Allen, in a message read by Herbert Fletcher, the Senior Director for Corporate Services at the Post and Telecommunications Department, said, “we are pleased to have been commissioned to procure and issue the Jamaica 60th Independence stamp set, which forms part of the wider series of Jamaica’s official celebratory activities to mark our Diamond Jubilee.”

The Postmaster General said the stamp design represents the “creativity, boldness and greatness of us as a people.”

Minister Grange has urged Jamaicans at home and abroad to collect the Jamaica 60 commemorative stamp.

“I used to collect stamps as a youngster — don’t know where they are now — but I can encourage everyone in this room: collect these stamps because they’re going to be valuable. Particularly at this time when everything is going digital.”

The year-long global celebration of Jamaica 60 is being observed under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.