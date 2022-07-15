Taste Of The Caribbean Islands Rocked Miramar

246 Views

Caribbean American Heritage Month was in full swing in the City of Miramar for June and culminated with a new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands, hosted by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “This year’s event was bigger and better. We added new elements such as a book and art fair featuring books from A. P. Wright and David Muir Jamaican, who officially rolled out the new publication “Pieces of Jamaica.” Featured artists with exceptional Jamaican Artwork were Richard Blackford, Mark ‘Renaissance’ Cameron and Kay-Ann Dukhran Lewis. In addition, the Children’s Trust donated and distributed free books. Also added were culinary demonstrations from renowned Caribbean Chefs such as Suzzanne Barr from Canada and Khalil Campbell from Jamaica, Culinary Arts Lecturer & Programme Director, The School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, The University of Technology, Jamaica, who was accompanied by the University’s Food Service Management, and Culinary of Arts Major Students and International Liaison & Public Relations from Jamaica for City of Miramar, Jacqueline Knight-Campbell. A special cultural presentation of Jamaican folklore was given by Caribbean Cultural Ambassador Steve Higgins and the Jamaican Tallawah Mento Band.”

The Bahamian Junkanoo Band marching through the crowd of attendees

The sound of Caribbean music filled the air with sounds from Reggae, Soca, Salsa and Merengue. Event attendees enjoyed performances by the USVI Moko Jumbie Stilt dancers, Bahamian Junkanoo Band, Soca Fitness group, Bahamian Julien Believe, Gianpaul & Latin Soul Band, Reggae star Lee Kelly & Dwhas Band, DJ Sinistar and DJ Tony X of the Miami Dream Team, steel drum music from Steel Away and International headliner out of Trinidad and Tobago, the Queen of Bacchanal, Destra Garcia.

Deputy Consul General of Grenada, Dianne C. Perrotte and Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair highlighting “Jamaica 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations” present to share in the colourful festivities of this Caribbean event. Additional endorsements for “Taste of the Caribbean Islands” came from other elected officials, the Mayor and Commissioners of the City of Miramar, and other Consulates in Barbados, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago celebrating their 60th Diamond Jubilee year.











