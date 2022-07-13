Gospel Competition Off and Running

97 Views

The top ten finalists of the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition made their debut during a live televised show on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The competition, produced by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, was aired on PBC Jamaica and Love TV and streamed live on the JCDC Facebook and YouTube pages.

The high-energy gospel competition first premiered in 2021 and sees finalists going head to head each week performing cover songs to compete for a chance to win the coveted title of Jamaica Gospel Star.

This year’s finalists are a harmonious mix of gospel new-comers namely, Amoya Thompson-Smith, Sasha Gay Sutherland, Regina Campbell, Chantal Smalling, Danielle Mayne, Michaela Jack, Johanna Morgan, Kimone Martin, Chantal Simon, as well as the second-place winner of last year’s competition, Daron Mitchell.

Who’s Praise Will Survive

Only seven contestants will compete in next week’s episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Three contestants will be eliminated based on a 50/50 split between the voting public and the judges. Persons are encouraged to call or text the word ‘vote’ from any network to the number assigned to their favourite finalist. One lucky finalist who was voted off during the season and deemed deserving of a second chance will be brought back through the ‘Saved by Grace’ feature.

The names and voting numbers of this year’s top 10 finalists are as follows:

Sasha Gay Sutherland, 876-444-8801

Chantal Simon, 876-444-8802

Kimone Martin, 876-444-8803

Danielle Mayne, 876-444-8804

Michaela Jack, 876-444-8805

Johanna Morgan, 876-444-8806

Daron Mitchell, 876-444-8807

Regina Campbell, 876-444-8808

Amoya Thompson-Smith, 876-444-8809

Chantal Smalling, 876-444-8810

What To Look Forward To

The remaining shows will be aired live on PBC Jamaica and Love TV and streamed live on the JCDC Facebook and YouTube pages on Sunday, July 17 and Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. The series will culminate with a grand final on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.



















