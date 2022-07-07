Business News
2022 Jamaica Gospel Star Competition Premiers Sunday

Gospel Stars Competition
On  Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., the top ten finalists of this year’s Jamaica Gospel Star Competition, will make their debut during a live televised performance that will be aired on PBCJ Jamaica and on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) YouTube channel. This year’s finalists were selected from a pool of 108 entries, by an experienced and qualified panel of Gospel Music experts spanning artistes, musicians, producers and vocal coaches.

The Gospel Star competition is a rebrand of the JCDC iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, which has touched the lives of countless gospel singers and songwriters for over three decades. Unlike its predecessor, which focused on its finalists performing and building momentum for their original song, the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition will see contestants performing unoriginal/cover songs in a weekly televised performance/elimination show, featuring music genres like Reggae/Dancehall Gospel, Traditional Gospel, former winning Jamaica Gospel Songs as well as their individual or “Own Choice” selections.

The two deciding factors for which performer stays or goes each week will be the number of votes from the at-home audience, (via call or text, and scores from judges, who are also industry experts.

The four-part TV series will culminate with the competition’s grand final on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the National Arena in Kingston.

The finalists and parishes being represented are:

NAMESPARISH
Amoya Thompson-SmithManchester
Sasha Gay SutherlandSt. Catherine
Regina CampbellKSA
Chantal SmallingManchester
Danielle MayneManchester
Michaela JackSt. Catherine
Johanna MorganSt. Catherine
Kimone MartinKSA
Daron MitchellKSA
Chantal SimonSt. Catherine

Erica Lumsden was selected as the first Jamaica Gospel Star in 2021. She has had a steady performance schedule since winning the competition and will release her single, “He’ll Be There” in short order.

Charles Hyatt

