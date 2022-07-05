The 29th Staging of the HFJ’S Golf Tournament

63 Views

The 29th staging of The Heart Foundation of Jamaica Vic Higgs Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at the Constant Spring Golf Course on July 9, 2022, at 6 a.m. The tournament remains an exciting fundraising event for the Foundation’s mobile screening programme, which grants Jamaicans access to significantly subsidized heart screening services.

The HFJ’s Mobile Screening Programme sees HFJ staff visiting government health centres, companies and health fairs across Jamaica to create not only convenient services in various communities but also affordable costing, as these screening services are offered at discounted prices. The HFJ is continuing its commitment to promoting heart health in Jamaica. The Foundation continues to urge Jamaicans through its islandwide campaign to make their heart health a priority, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sponsors

Our sponsors for this year’s tournament are Sports Development Foundation, Sagicor Jamaica, Massy-Banana Boat, Iron Rock Insurance and Proven Wealth, Ace Supercenter, JMMB, Massy-Pascual Yoghurt, Sterling Asset Management, GM Realty, Grand Hotel Excelsior Port Royal, Xsomo, Café Blue, Hawkeye Jamaica, Premier Optical, Mother’s, CUMAX Wealth Management, Tropi Shades Limited, CMK Bakeries, White Rose Interiors Limited, Pimentos, Starbucks, IOSIF Image Solutions Limited, Laribo Marketing & Consultant and Scientific & Medical Supplies. Life Span Spring water has come on board as the tournament’s water sponsors and Jamaica Producer’s Tropical Fruits as the fruits sponsor.

Tournament

Meanwhile, winners of this year’s tournament will receive prizes from our various sponsors such as American Airlines, Half Moon Hotel, Jamaica Inn, The Tryall Club, Jewel Paradise Cove Resort, Altamont Court Hotel, Courtyard by the Marriot, Electro-World, Yes Golf, Golden Bowl Restaurant, Adam & Eve Day Spa, Parang Associated Manufacturers Ltd. EmKay Sports Ltd., The Tryall Club, Face to Face Skin Care Salon, Chukka Cove, Brit Bran Fashion, Mega Mart, Constant Spring Golf Club, Sandals Golf Club and Caymanas Golf Club. The tournament’s media partners this year are Television Jamaica Limited and the Jamaica Observer.

Golfers and Enthusiasts can be assured that the required infection control protocols will be in place which is in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines. The Heart Foundation of Jamaica Vic Higgs Memorial Golf Tournament is part of the signature annual events to support its islandwide promotion of heart health to combat the high morbidity rate due to Cardiovascular disease in Jamaica. The carries out its mandate through extensive screening and public education awareness campaigns across Jamaica.