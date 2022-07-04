Business News
HMFAFT CARICOM Day Message 2022

Message By – Senator The Honourable Kamina Johnson-Smith Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on the Occasion of the Forty-ninth Anniversary of the Establishment of the Caribbean Community CARICOM Day: 4th July 2022.

Jamaica joins with the rest of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in commemorating the Forty-Ninth Anniversary of its establishment as elaborated in the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas on 4th July 1973.

As the oldest regional integration movement in the developing world, CARICOM has remained committed to advancing the regional integration process, even as it deals with the changing tides in the current multifaceted global environment.  Indeed, the Community has sought to remain relevant and resilient, pivoting to address challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the widened impact of the war in Ukraine.  As we continue in this post-pandemic phase, our ability to recover and rebound must be buttressed by robust reform processes to ensure that the Community remains adaptable, results-oriented and agile in all its mechanisms to preserve the integrity of integration.

As we commemorate this important anniversary, shared experiences and like-mindedness should propel us to work even more diligently towards achieving sustained economic development based on international competitiveness; securing citizens’ safety and justice and providing common social services to support health, education, transportation and telecommunications to enhance the quality of lives of our citizens.  We must however overcome persistent challenges if we are to attain these goals. We must identify sustainable solutions to provide a truly enabling environment for the betterment of all our peoples and the Community at large. 

As a Community of sovereign nations, if we remain resolved to highlight the tangible benefits of the common services, including the free movement of skilled people within the Region, we will thereby secure and maintain their belief in the Community.  As we observe this anniversary, may we reflect on the contribution of the collective citizenry of the Community in identifying the creativity that uniquely defines each and every one of us as the Caribbean, so that our people can proudly identify and proclaim “I AM CARICOM”. Happy CARICOM Day.

