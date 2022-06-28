Affirming Fatherhood: A Conversation on Fathers’ Care

35 Views

Parenting Partners Caribbean continues the Caribbean-wide “Affirming Fatherhood” webinar series this Saturday, July 2, 2022. All fathers (biological and non-biological) from across the region will have the opportunity to engage in a virtual conversation entitled “Fathers’ Care” with presenter Dr Aggrey Irons, who brings his extensive experience as a Consultant in Adult, Adolescent and Childhood Psychiatry, Sports Medicine and Organisational Behaviour.

The “Affirming Fatherhood” initiative, organised by Parenting Partners Caribbean (PPC) and endorsed by Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN) and the Violence Prevention Alliance, is aimed at changing the narrative about Caribbean fathers and encouraging men to aspire to and demonstrate high standards of loving, caring fatherhood.

The initiative is also positioned to help broaden public discussion and understanding of the value of fatherhood; strengthen fathers’ family engagement; improve family relationships and reduce family violence; encourage fathers’ active involvement in their children’s education and their own lifelong learning; to motivate schools and other institutions to actively find ways to welcome and encourage their involvement.

The rich and vibrant discussions of the previous webinars have stirred up issues such as:

The need for men to have a “community space” in which to meet and discuss, learn, and share their experiences and feelings about being fathers. Boys and men need to know and appreciate that it is not only okay but healthy to do this.

School curricula should be adapted to include early exposure to positive parenting practices.

Institutions, particularly schools and hospitals, must welcome and actively encourage fathers’ ongoing involvement with their children and families.

The issue that sparked this week’s topic was the importance of fathers becoming comfortable expressing their feelings and emotions.

The conversation continues on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 5.30 pm – 7 pm (Jamaica time) or 6.30 pm – 8 pm (E.C. time). Saturday’s webinar, the third in the series, will be moderated by PPC member, writer, educator, performing artist and father, Owen “Blakka” Ellis. The link to join the conversation: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87193250305

Parenting Partners Caribbean invites the public to join in the conversation to develop a positive narrative on Caribbean Fatherhood, and to share in building stronger and more successful children, family units, and countries.