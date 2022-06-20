Outstanding Fathers Awards 2022

76 Views

The Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), a division within the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, continues to champion, celebrate and support our nation’s men. This is evident by the numerous initiatives and events curated by the BGA for our men. The most recent initiative was a two-part event held last Friday at the Caymanas Golf Court. A capacity-building workshop as part of its Young Fathers of Jamaica initiative took place in the morning. Thirty young fathers attended. Following this, some of Jamaica’s fathers received awards at the 2022 Outstanding Fathers Award Ceremony in the afternoon.

‘Daddy and Me’ Fathers’ Day Competiton

Before the event, the BGA challenged men across Jamaica to share their most memorable moments with their fathers. The challenge received widespread support on social media. Several men and children showed their support by submitting adorable pictures of children and fathers, respectively. The BGA announced the winners during the ceremony. Ryan Dixon won the competition and received the title “Father of the Year 2022”. Above all, despite only one winner, all the contestants were supportive and ecstatic.

Keynote Address

Portfolio Minister, the Honourable Oliva Grange, delivered the keynote address. She praised the men for fulfilling their societal roles as role models and great men. The Minister also thanked the men and expressed that Jamaica needed more men of like calibre. In addition, she assured them of her continued dedication to serving Jamaica’s men.

Minister Grange shared her experiences of having a great father and several exemplary father figures throughout her life. Consequently, these men built the foundations upon which she now stands. In conclusion, she urged the men in attendance to continue to set a good example for their colleagues, peers and the generations to come.

Exemplary Fathers

The Outstanding Father Award celebrates and recognises the important role fathers and father figures play in families and the wider community. This award is given annually to “hand-picked” men who fit the following criteria:

Be an inspirational mentor to his child/children in his family & community;

Be an inspirational role model who maintains a strong commitment and involvement with his family;

Make a significant contribution to the development of his family & community.

A wide cross-section of men was awarded for being Outstanding Fathers and role models. Minister Grange and Mrs Sharon Coburn-Robinson, Principal Director of the BGA, presented the awards to the 2022 “Outstanding Fathers”. The awardees represent all the greatness that accompanies being a father. In the words of Minister Grange, “Blood doesn’t always make a man a father. Being a father comes from the heart.”

