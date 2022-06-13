77th UN General Assembly Elects Jamaica

79 Views

Jamaica is now one of three Vice Presidents of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Jamaica is from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States. His Excellency Mr Brian Wallace, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations – New York and Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, during the High-Level Segment of the 77th Session in September 2022, will represent Jamaica.

Minister Johnson Smith congratulated Ambassador Wallace, noting that “the election of Jamaica to this post at this time bears special significance as it comes as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade celebrates 60 years of Jamaican Diplomacy. It is also most befitting as the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations was among the first diplomatic Missions established by the Government of Jamaica upon attaining independence in 1962.”

The Minister added that “the Ministry continues to ensure the elaboration of Jamaica’s interests within the multilateral system towards the promotion of international peace and security, the attainment of sustainable development and the defence of dignity for all, which ultimately contribute to the realization of Jamaica’s growth and development objectives. It is within this context that Jamaica has, in recent times, been at the forefront of several key international processes, including Financing for Development, climate change, human rights, the elimination of racism and discrimination of all kinds, and the pursuit of reparations for slavery and the slave trade. The post of Vice Presidency for the 77th Session will provide us with the opportunity to highlight further, advance and build consensus around these important issues”.

Responsibilities to the General Assembly

As a Vice President, Ambassador Wallace, under the direction and guidance of Minister Johnson-Smith, will work alongside the UN General Committee. He will also work alongside other Secretariat officials. His efforts will ensure the smooth functioning and deliberations of the UN General Assembly throughout the upcoming 77th Session. He will also work alongside the President of the General Assembly to assist in discharging his official duties, as required. A team of four diplomats supports Ambassador Wallace at the Mission and the Multilateral Affairs Division at the Ministry.

Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi of Hungary is now President of the General Assembly for the 77th session. The session runs from September 2022 to September 2023. There are 21 Vice Presidents across all regions. The Vice Presidents include the African Group (AG), Asia-Pacific Group (APG), the Group of the Latin American and Caribbean States (GRULAC), Western European and Other States Group (WEOG), and the Eastern European Group (EEG), also elected by acclamation.