The City Of Kingston Marks 150th Anniversary

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Kingston as the capital city of Jamaica, and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be spearheading several initiatives to commemorate this milestone. These activities will run concurrently with the year-long celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, made the disclosure during a recent KSAMC monthly meeting held at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices. “We will be targeting a series of projects to mark ‘Kingston 150’. This will coincide with Jamaica 60. We will have various activities throughout the year to mark this milestone in the history of Kingston,” he said.

Among the activities is the finalisation of upgrading works at St. William Grant Park, the construction of a new transitional centre for the homeless, and completing the rehabilitation of the Jubilee Market. A major undertaking was the $1.3-billion Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, which was officially handed over on May 18.

Noting that these projects will serve to further the City’s reputation as a major recreational and tourist attraction, Mayor Williams said they are part of a larger concept aimed at positioning Kingston as a destination City, highlighting the rich culture and history of Jamaica.

The City of Kingston

Kingston boasts the seventh-largest natural harbour in the world, the Kingston Harbour, which is protected by the Palisadoes sand bar, which connects the town of Port Royal and the Norman Manley International Airport to the rest of the island.

The City is located on the south-eastern end of the island of Jamaica and is sheltered by mountains from the northern and northeast trade winds. St. Andrew, along with the parish of Kingston, has a total coastline area of 64.37 kilometres, with the total area of shoreline (usable coastline) being 48.8 kilometres.