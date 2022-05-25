World Free Zones Conference And Exhibition

30 Views

Approximately 700 visitors are expected to be in Jamaica for next month’s staging of the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) Eighth Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE). The four-day event, which is being held in the Caribbean for the first time, will take place from June 13-17 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James.

The conference will feature five plenary sessions by specialist speakers on themes covering Supply Chain Resilience, Inclusive E-Commerce, A New Generation of SDG/ESG Entities, Global Tax System Reforms, and Ecosystems of Trust to Drive Prosperity.

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, in his recent Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, said that “Jamaica’s role as host of this prestigious conference forms part of the national investment promotion strategy”.

“This is a significant event, as it will be the first time that this conference will be hosted in the Caribbean. It will also be the largest event to be held in Jamaica since the start of the pandemic,” he noted. Dr Dunn said that the conference is a pivotal opportunity for Jamaica to showcase the country as an ideal location for Special Economic Zone investment and “we anticipate a significant injection to our tourism destination recovery plan”.

Held annually, the World FZO AICE is the premier international event for free zones and associated entities. It is an opportunity to build awareness among World FZO members and prominent participants from across the globe.