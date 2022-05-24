Twelve Vying For Crown In Festival Queen Competition

43 Views

Twelve beautiful and talented young ladies were sashed at the recently held Mayoral Reception and Sashing Ceremony of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Miss Kingston & St. Andrew Festival Queen Competition at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre.

The twelve contestants who were sashed by their respective competition sponsors will compete for this year’s prestigious title of Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen; with the winning Queen moving on to compete for the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen national title at the Grand Coronation during the upcoming Jamaica 60 Independence Festival celebrations.

The contestants and their respective sponsors for the duration of the competition are: Tejana Ashman, Miss Ibex Global; Brithny Hamilton, Miss Confidence; Abonique Reid, Miss Jamaica Private Power Company; SeanaKaye Wright, Miss Southdale Hardware & Glass Supplies; Bethany Johnson, Miss P.T.G Electrical & Building Solutions; Careena Thompson, Miss Ontime Taxi Service; Renacia Thomas, Miss Dream Wedding Services; Aaliyah Myrie, Miss FMA Custom Brokers; Amoya Wallace, Miss Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation; Kadeisha Cooper, Miss Benjamin Cosmetics; Velonique Bowen, Miss Springtime Distributed by Grace; and Jahmellia Allen, Miss Dobby’s HideAway Bar & Grill.

According to Paulette Sutherland, Parish Manager, JCDC Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Office:

“The contestants are very enthusiastic about the coronation as well as the holistic training that they are currently receiving, which is not just for the competition but for their personal and professional development. All twelve contestants are very intelligent, phenomenal young women and I am eager to see who will take the crown this year for our Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee celebration.”

Sutherland also stated that the Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen Coronation will be held under the patronage of His Worship the Mayor, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, Mayor of Kingston & St. Andrew on Sunday, June 12 at the Little Theatre, starting at 7:00 pm. The show will be hosted under the theme: “Re-igniting the power of the Jamaican Woman”, and will have a special feature that will see participation from past Miss Kingston & St. Andrew Festival Queens.

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition is a JCDC signature event and is the premier forum for intelligent, culturally-aware and poised young ladies seeking a platform to make their contributions to nation-building and to be selected as