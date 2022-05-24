Applications Open For BGLC Tertiary Education Grant

715 Views

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is now accepting applications for the BGLC Tertiary Education Grant for the 2022/2023 academic year. The grant is a contribution towards tuition fees and will see 300 students receiving $60,000 each.

It is available to full-time first to fourth-year undergraduates, no older than 26 years, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75. Students entering their first year of study can provide their Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations results along with the offer letter from the institution that they will be attending. The deadline for submission is Friday, July 15, 2022.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication, BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that applications can only be done online, and interested persons should visit the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm for application details and the link to the application portal.

“When they go to the online application portal, they will have to validate that they are full-time students and within the age and GPA criteria. They will then be asked to upload their transcript, essay and certified national photo identification (ID),” said Ms Lewis. She advised applicants to gather all necessary documents before starting the process.

Students will be required to complete a 500-word writing assignment, which must be uploaded as part of the online application process. This year’s essay topic is ‘Parents play a critical role in guiding children to avoid gambling’, which should outline strategies that parents can employ to protect children under 18 years from the potential harm of underage gambling.

Since the Tertiary Education Grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested more than $86 million to assist more than 1,500 students. For further assistance, persons can send a WhatsApp message to 876-224-2452, direct message via Instagram @bglcja, email to [email protected] or call at 876-630-1353.