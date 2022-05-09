Happy Nurses Day, and Week

205 Views

In the United States, National Nurses Day started in 1954, and National Nurses week in 1974. Jamaica celebrates both occasions simultaneously each year around this time. Nurses Week begins on May 6th and ends on May 12th, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Modern-day nursing is attributed to The Lady with the Lamp, Florence Nightingale, who became famous for her work during the Crimean war. Interestingly, the Crimean war included Russia, which lost the battle to allied forces led by France. Florence Nightingale was given the name “lady with the lamp” because of her many visits to wounded soldiers who she visited at night with her lamp to care for them. She would be seen swinging her lantern from patient to patient.

During the pandemic, like Ms Nightngale, we witnessed nurses across Jamaica, and the world, giving hope with their “lamps” of dedication and commitment to their patients and their profession. We are still in awe that nurses still went to work amid danger, serving extended hours at hospitals, medical clinics, and other facilities.

I extend tribute to the many nurses who perished in service to others and my condolences to their families. We are indebted to those humble ladies and men with the lamps.

On behalf of JDTAN, I salute all nurses with the love and joy of knowing that they care on this day, the beginning of Nurses Week. We wish you all the best in your careers. May you continue to serve the people who need us most.

HAPPY NURSES WEEK! and HAPPY BELATED NURSES DAY!