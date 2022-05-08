Mothers are Invaluable to Society

101 Views

There is one relationship in this physical life which effortlessly scores above all other known relationships on this Earth. Not sure what I am talking about? Don’t scratch your head too much as that extraordinary relationship is none other than that of a mother and her children. These relationships are priceless in terms of the countless love, dedication, and devotion a mother shares toward her family. Mother’s Day is observed in more than 46 nations throughout the world to recognise the contributions of all mothers.

Impact of Mothers

As we celebrate Mothers’ Day today, it is opportune to reflect on the important role our mothers play. Being a mother is still a divine mission allocated exclusively to women. In his iconic poem ‘What Rules the World,’ William Ross Wallace stated that “the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world”. This exemplifies the impact a mother has on her child and, in turn, on society. When a mother strives to nurture and educate a child, she explicitly makes the world a lot better place. A mother’s love is truly unconditional, her support is always there for us, and her forgiving character makes her a very essential person in our life.

The care of a mother is critical to the survival of civilization as we know it. So, if your mother is still alive and you have a good relationship with her, consider how you may thank her for the enormous duty she took on in caring for you. A visit, phone call, or handwritten note means more than you realise.

Happy Mothers’ Day to all you wonderful mothers. Nothing in the world can be compared to the sacrifices a mother makes for her children. May those sacrifices result in happiness!