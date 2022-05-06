Business News
JAAA PLEDGES 3 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE SENIOR ATHLETES JUBILEE SERIES

The Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA) has pledged $3 million for its four-part Jubilee Series for senior athletes in a lead up to the World Championships to be held in July this year. 

The second meet will be held this Saturday, May 7 at the National Stadium starting at 5 pm. 

The remaining events scheduled for May 7, 21 and June 4 will feature: 

  • 100m M/W 
  • 200m M/W
  • 400m M/W
  • 400mH M/W
  • 100mH W
  • 110mH M
  • Long Jump (M/W)
  • Discus (W/M)

JAAA President, Garth Gayle, says “track and field have been a major part of Jamaica’s history, and in the 60th year, we will continue to provide suitable competition for our senior athletes.” 

He added that “we thought we should offer our senior athletes an opportunity to sharpen their performances for the National Championships and other professional outings leading into the World Championships in July.”

The events will be at the National Stadium and will run for two hours on each occasion running from 5 – 7 pm. As part of the offer, the JAAA will allow its dedicated fans to enter the Grandstand free of cost. 

The event is being held in partnership with the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) and PUMA.  

