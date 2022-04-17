Carifta Championship – Day 1

On your mark, set, go! The National Stadium echoed with excitement as the 2022 Carifta games began yesterday. Off to an exciting start, the first day saw Jamaica leading with 29 medals: 11 gold, 13 silver and 5 bronze. The Games will continue through to Monday, April 18, with Jamaica looking to extend its outstanding record on home soil. Boasting the largest delegation of athletes, the country leads the overall medals table with 770 gold medals, while the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago make up the top three with 171 and 166, respectively.

Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games

The Caribbean Free Trade Association established the CARIFTA Games, which were first hosted in Barbados in 1972. The CARIFTA Games is an annual sporting event that includes various athletic events. Some of these events include; medium distance track competitions, sprint races, hurdle races, and field events.

This year, CARIFTA is staged under the endorsement of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC). Jamaica will host the event for the eighth time, and their national squad will be vying for their 44th title. The Games are split into two age categories, Under-17 and Under-20.

Opening Ceremony

The Games were declared opened by the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica. Confessing his excitement, he was ecstatic that Jamaica is hosting the Carifta Games during its 60th Anniversary Celebrations. The Prime Minister also offered words of encouragement to the athletes and congratulated them on their accomplishments and hard work. Other speakers included, the Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Sebastian Coe, President of the World Athletics IAAF and Gareth Gayle, President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association.

Prime Minister, The Honourable Andrew Holness addressing the audience at the CARIFTA Championships.

Schedule for Day 2 – Sunday, April 17

09:00 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – Event 5

09:05 Long Jump Heptathlon – Event 5

09:10 Javelin Throw U-20 Girls Final (600g)

09:15 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:20 Shot Put U-20 Girls Final (4kg)

09:25 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:35 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.84m)

09:40 High Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 6

09:45 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)

10:00 800m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:15 800m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

10:20 Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls – Event 6 (600g)

10:30 800m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

10:35 Long Jump U-20 Boys Final

10:45 800m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:00 200m U-17 Girls Heats

11:10 200m U-17 Boys Heats

11:20 200m U-20 Girls Heats

11:30 200m U-20 Boys Heats

11:40 MEDAL CEREMONY

15:00 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

15:05 High Jump U-17 Boys Final

15:10 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

15:15 Long Jump U-17 Girls Final

15:20 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

15:25 Javelin Octathlon Boys – Event 7 (800g)

15:30 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

15:35 Shot Put U-17 Boys Finals (5kg)

15:45 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)

15:55 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m)

16:05 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m)

16:15 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m)

16:20 MEDAL CEREMONY

16:25 Javelin Throw U-17 Boys Final (700g)

16:30 200m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

16:35 Triple Jump U-17 Boys Final

16:40 200m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

16:50 200m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

17:00 200m U-20 Boys Semi-Final

17:10 800m Heptathlon Girls – Event 7

17:15 Pole Vault Open Division Boys Final

17:20 1500m Octathlon Boys – Event 8

17:30 MEDAL CEREMONY

17:40 3000m Open Division Girls Final

17:55 3000m U-17 Boys Final

18:10 MEDAL CEREMONY

18:20 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Finals

18:30 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Finals

18:40 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Finals

18:50 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Finals

