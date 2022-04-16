Festival Queen and Gospel Star Competitions

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition and the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition close for entries on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at midnight. According to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), the Competitions’ Organizer, the deadline for both competitions has been extended to accept last minute entries over the long Easter weekend at the request of potential entrants.

“The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition and the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition are signature programmes of the JCDC and are key highlights of the upcoming Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee Independence Celebrations. We are looking for only the best of the best from our entrants this year, as persons who participate in our competitions for the 2022 cycle will be cemented in history as being a part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations,” said Ms Lillian Reid, JCDC Interim Executive Director.

“So when potential entrants from both competitions requested just a little more time to tighten up and polish their entries over this long Easter weekend, we were happy to oblige,” Ms Reid continued, noting that the original deadline was Friday, April 15.

A staple of the annual Independence roster for over five decades, the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition is currently seeking empowered young women between the ages of 18 and 25 who are intelligent, culturally-aware, poised, and are looking for a platform to make their contributions to nation-building while representing their parish as the next Miss Jamaica Festival Queen.

While the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition, a weekly televised elimination show that sees contestants trying to out-sing each other with their favourite Gospel cover songs, is returning to the Independence roster for a second season. The sing-off tournament, which allows an at-home audience to vote for their favourite Gospel Star, is a rebrand of the iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition. For over three (3) decades, the competition has launched the careers of some of Jamaica’s most notable Gospel Artists and Song Writers, who were required to enter the competition with an original song.

The other JCDC competitions that are still accepting entries for the 2022 cycle are the Jamaica Visual Arts Competition, which closes on Monday, April 25 and the Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition, which closes on Friday, May 13.

Persons interested in any of the JCDC’s 2022 contests can check up on them via the organisation’s website www.jcdc.gov.jm

