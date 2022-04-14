‘Tek-A-Hike’ – New Product At Dunn’s River Falls

Jamaicans and visitors to the island can now ‘Tek-A-Hike’ at the world-famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Tek-A-Hike is the newest product offering, developed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), at the Dunn’s River Falls & Park attraction. It offers a mixture of ecological tourism, health and wellness, and cultural heritage.

Director, Business Development at UDC, Dena Chatrie, told JIS News that the new product is a guided, one-hour-and-a-half hike starting at the Tranquility Gardens and ends in the Dunn’s River Falls & Park Nursery. Here guests can purchase plants or adopt a tree as part of the park’s Reforestation and Conservation Programme.

She further noted that the hike is approximately two miles and is an experience that the entire family can enjoy. Along the trail, there are several activities in which persons can participate.

“On the hike, you’ll learn about the flora, the fauna on the entire property, which is called the Belmont property, and the history of Dunn’s River in general,” said Ms Chatrie. She added that guests would also get a chance to visit the Belmont Great House ruins and learn about its rich history.

Ms Chatrie informed us that Tek-A-Hike would be offered on Saturdays and Sundays, with tours starting at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

She encouraged persons who wish to experience Tek-A-Hike to book ahead by visiting the website at www.dunnsriverfallsja.com.

“It’s the newest addition to our Dunn’s River Falls and Park attraction, so we just want persons to come on, relax and enjoy nature, recharge at our Dunn’s River, the falls and also get some refreshing ideas whilst lying on the beach,” she added.

Admission for adults is $3,500 and $2,000 for children. The Tek-A-Hike package includes unlimited access to climbing the falls, the beach, the Splash Pad for children and the Tranquility Gardens.

Guests can also enjoy shopping at the gift shop and craft market.

The Dunn’s River Falls & Park is managed and operated by the UDC.

81 Views