Reigniting A Nation for Greatness – Jamaica 60

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says Jamaica 60 will be used to “engage and motivate our people towards achieving our national objectives”.

Minister Grange spoke during the ceremony to officially launch the Jamaica 60 programme of activities at Jamaica House yesterday evening. The series of planned events will focus on reigniting the nation along the path to greatness.

The Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, launched the Jamaica 60 programme, which Minister Grange described as a mix of commemorative activities and legacy projects that would bring lasting benefit to Jamaica.

Minister Grange clarified that Jamaica 60, a yearlong celebration, is “not just a party, but it’s also a time to reflect and build.”

According to Minister Grange, occasions such as Jamaica 60 are an opportunity to “do a report card on our progress as a country [and] set goals for the next five years”.

Minister Grange said:

“The government of which I’m a part, led by the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, has always taken the position that milestone commemorations should be more than celebratory activities but that celebrations, such as Jamaica 60, must include projects that will benefit our country for generations to come. In this regard, we must seek opportunities to improve our infrastructure and build new infrastructure — all with the aim of making a better life for all the people of Jamaica.”

Among the legacy projects to begin this year is the redevelopment of the National Stadium, the establishment of the Jamaica Sports Museum & Sports Hall of Fame, the establishment of the Harry Belafonte National Concert Hall, a monument to honour frontline workers in the pandemic, as well as the construction of the new parliament building.

Special commemorative events will include banquets at which 60 outstanding women and 60 outstanding men will be awarded for their service to the nation, the Kingston Biennial Exhibition at the National Gallery of Jamaica, the Jamaica 60 Reggae Gold Awards, the JDF 60 Parade, the Independence Village from July 29 to August 7, and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

The Jamaica 60 programme, commemorating 60 years of Independence, was launched in the presence of a delegation from Rwanda.

The theme for Jamaica 60 is Reigniting a Nation for Greatness.

