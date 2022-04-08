Jamaica’s Senior Field Hockey Team Dinner

Likkle, but we tallawah stands true as it pertains to Jamaican athletics. Jamaicans have always excelled in whatever we choose to do. Our nation will send both the male and female floor hockey teams to Bermuda to compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) qualifiers. Consequently, the team hopes for nothing less than victory.

The Steak House on the Verandah hosted a complimentary departure dinner to celebrate the time and show their appreciation for the hockey team’s success. The restaurant’s Devon House location proved perfect for the event. The ambience made way for a relaxed environment, tailor-made for celebrating our teams. Rightfully, the hockey federation and other sports dignitaries supported the squads. The challenges they will face throughout CAC will push them to their limits, but if they remember the championing of their fans, it should ease the pressure. Buffet style serving allowed attendees to mingle and share their enthusiasm for the CAC games. Correspondingly, it gave fans a chance to have one-on-one time with the team to get to know them better.

Bringing Back A Win

Male captain Ajani Burton and female captain Sauwana Gordon boldly guaranteed victory for Jamaica in the upcoming qualifiers. The male section will play against Puerto Rico and host Bermuda. The women’s team leaves for Guyana and hosts Bermuda and Puerto Rico. There are two remaining qualifier slots per team for the 2023 CAC Games Hockey Tournament in the Dominican Republic. Consequently, our group vows to make it into one of the two remaining slots.



The night was vibrant and fun. The athletes’ smiles reinforced their eagerness to compete for their country. Therefore, they know they will make Jamaicans proud at home and abroad. The team leaves the island on April 12 and returns on April 19.

We look forward to an outstanding performance from our male and female field hockey teams.

