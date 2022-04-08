CARIFTA Games 49th Staging in Kingston, Jamaica

All eyes will be on the National Stadium in Kingston from April 16 – 18, 2022. Jamaicans celebrate again as they host the 49th staging of the Junior CARIFTA Track & Field Games.

The Honorable Olivia Grange, Minister of Sport, expressed that hosting the tournament would complement plans for a year-long commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th independence.

Garth Gayle, President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), shared that the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletic Associations endorsed Jamaica as a host. Therefore, Jamaica hosts the event for the eighth time.

Our 78 member team will represent Jamaica during the games. The national team is chasing its 44th win and title. “It is a very talented team of junior athletes that will represent Jamaica and do well at the Carifta Games,” Garth Gayle added.

National Stadium, Kingston

Jamaica’s History and CARIFTA

Jamaicans hold records in ten of the twenty-one Under-20 boy’s events contested throughout the game’s history. Correspondingly, the girls also have records in eleven of the seventeen Under-20 girl events. Jamaican males own nine of the seventeen Under-17 records. Likewise, the girls own an astounding ten of sixteen.

The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic competition that involves a variety of sports competitions, including track and field. Competitors are divided into the under 17 and 20 age groups, all hailing from affiliated countries. The CARIFTA Games commenced in 1972. In fact, the Caribbean Free Trade Association actually established the games, targeting young athletes.

Historically, the CARIFTA Games occur over three days during the Easter season. The competition is widely regarded as one of the best opportunities for young athletes to develop their talents and skills.

