Niagara Fall to Light Up with Jamaica Colours On August 6th

Jamaica’s black, green, and gold is to light up Niagara Falls in Canada on August 6 in celebration of the island’s 60th anniversary of independence.

In making the announcement, Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, said Jamaica 60 would be a mix of impactful legacy projects and entertaining and exciting commemorative events.

Grange said these events would be announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness when he provides the keynote address at the grand launch of Jamaica 60.

“The Emancipation and Independence period, starting in early July to culminate as usual with the Grand Gala on Independence Day, August 6, will be filled with the usual pomp and pageantry,” the Culture Minister said.

“Try not to miss the Grand Gala. Lots will be in store for you. But if things don’t quite work out for you to join us inside the national stadium, worry not. We plan on using technology to link the Jamaican Diaspora with Independence Day activities inside the National Stadium at the Grand Gala, with ‘Watch Parties’ in the main Diaspora communities across the world including Canada, and the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Niagara Falls

Re-igniting Jamaica’s Fire at Niagara Falls

Grange was launching Jamaica 60 in Canada at the Toronto Event Centre, Grand Bizarre, on March 26th. Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett co-hosted the event.

“You will be able to see real-time what’s happening at the Grand Gala, and at the same time, you will be able to share with us what you are doing to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee. This will include witnessing the Jamaican colours lighting up Niagara Falls. It will be fireworks when we ‘tun it up’,” Grange said.

“Let us commit not only to a celebration with a fire burning in our hearts that will provide energy and warmth to our people but also to the building of our nation so that everyone will see Jamaica as the place of choice to live, work, do business and raise families.

“This is the fire we are determined to re-ignite in Jamaica 60. This is the natural mystic that is Jamaica.” Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

“Indeed, when the Black Green and Gold standard was raised on that night of August 6, 1962, Jamaicans everywhere felt a fire ignited in their body, mind and spirit as our nation took a bold step on the journey to greatness.

SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS

“And that is why, amid the fight against a global pandemic and our decision to surge forward through the creation of corridors of resilience, we decided on the Jamaica 60 theme – Jamaica 60: Re-igniting a nation for greatness.

“This spirit of togetherness warms our hearts; I am pleased and honoured to launch Jamaica 60 Canada. God bless the Government and people of Canada! God bless the Jamaican Diaspora here in Canada! God bless Jamaica Land We Love!”

Other dignitaries at the launch ceremony included: Sharon J Miller, high commissioner for Jamaica to Canada; Lincoln G. Downer, consul-general for Jamaica in Toronto; Councillor Michael Thompson, deputy mayor, City of Toronto and Dr Rosemarie Moodie, (Jamaica-born senator of Canada.

