Kingston Creative Launches Third Phase of Paint the City

Kingston Creative has launched an Open Call for visual artists to submit concept designs for the latest leg of Paint the City. Sponsorship is from the Tourism Enhancement Fund, a division of the Ministry of Tourism. Correspondingly, this will see ten new murals developed along Water Lane, between Duke Street and East Street.

Paint the City aims to create an Art District in Downtown Kingston. The district is the centrepiece of a pedestrianised public art walkway connecting Jamaica’s preeminent cultural anchor institutions; the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) and the National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ). Furthermore, phase III of the project will cover the walls between Duke and East Street. Provided that all goes as planned, August 2022 is the expected month to complete the new murals.

The theme is “Whole Heap a Culture”, a nod to Miss Lou. Kingston Creative hopes to develop murals that commemorate Jamaicans’ global impact. The aim is to represent Music, Theatre, Film, Dance, Culinary Arts, Literature, Fashion, and Visual Arts.

Kingston Creative’s Art District Manager, Katherine Johnson, said, “We are really excited about this extension of the Paint the City project as we get to commemorate aspects of Jamaican culture that are not usually recognised in street art”. She went on to say, “We cannot wait to see the submissions!”

The deadline to submit proposals for the Paint the City project is April 15th, 2022. To apply, visit bit.ly/applyPTCIII. For more information on the artist brief and guidelines, please visit bit.ly/PTCIIIianfo or email Kingston Creative at [email protected]

Kingston Creative invests in “People and Place”. They work at developing strong Jamaican creative entrepreneurs and building a vibrant Art District in Downtown Kingston.

