Empowered Women Impacting Their Communities

The celebration of March as International Women’s History Month marks the increasing recognition of the struggles of women against all forms of discrimination and exploitation. It focuses on the need for equality, national liberation, democracy, peace and progress in all countries.

For the past 39 years, the Women’s Resource and Outreach Centre (WROC) has been dedicated to strengthening families, communities, and society by empowering women. Since its inception on March 8, 1983, WROC has offered various outreach programmes to create social and economic development in urban and rural communities. Over the years, these programmes have focused on human rights, gender equality and justice, community capacity building, advocacy and organisational development.

International Women’s Day Celebration 2022

Powerful women gathered for the annual International Women’s Day celebration dubbed the “Women’s Health and Wealth Management Forum”. The theme “Time to Break the Ceiling for a Better Future” was most fitting for the day. The event was held in collaboration with the Women-Empowerment Group (WE-Group) and featured several notable speakers and organisations. Remarks were given by Faradaine Forbes-Edwards, Inter-American Foundation Representative for Jamaica. Opal Dennis, President of the WE-Group, also welcomed and greeted the guests.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jacqueline Dillion (left) and Opal Dennis, President of the WE-Group (right)

The topics explored were Sexual & Reproductive Health Care presented by Samantha Watson from the National Family Planning Board, Gender-Based Violence by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jacqueline Dillion. Financial Management was presented by Judith Anne Marzouca and Latoya Stewart Rowe from the Victoria Mutual Group. Shauna Fuller-Clarke from the B.A.S.E Foundation educated the audience on Endometriosis, and Petre Williams-Raynor from the Ministry of Health & Wellness explored Mental Health. Special thanks to the presenters; the women left feeling empowered and confident.

Christine Senior Harper, Senior Administrator, WROC Jamaica (left) makes a presentation to Shauna Fuller-Clarke of the B.A.S.E Foundation

Women of Excellence

The second part of the event celebrated four gentle giants hailing from the Lyndhurst Greenwich, Maxfield and Arnette Gardens communities. These women, namely Susan Grant, Marlene Smith, Olga Warren and Sonia Small (awarded posthumously), are selfless in nature and significant in spirits. These women have and continue to make valuable contributions to their communities and have impacted many lives. Some of their contributions include caring for the elderly and accompanying them to their clinic appointments and being a protector and caregiver for their neighbourhood children. Not only do they influence and impact women, but they also offer a helping hand and motherly love to the young men in their various communities.

From left: Susan Small, Olga Warren, Marlene Smith and Aliseen Bruce collecting on behalf of Sonia Small

These women continuously prove that they are capable of anything – and then some. May they continue to inspire us – not just in March but throughout the year.

