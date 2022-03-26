Cake Decorating Workshop Hosted For Free by JCDC

The Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition hosted a free Cake Decorating Workshop led by master cake decorator Denise Cargill, known popularly as the “Cake Doctor”, on Thursday, March 24. The virtual workshop was held via Zoom and live-streamed on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Facebook and Youtube pages.

“Denise Cargill has over three decades of culinary experience under her belt and is highly respected in the industry for her detailed approach and special touch when it comes to cake decorating. Anyone who is interested in entering this category for our 2022 competition, or those who may want to brush up on or expand their cake decorating skills should definitely make an effort to join us,” said Mrs Jane Jerry, JCDC Culinary Arts Development Specialist.

The Cake Decorating Workshop was the final in a series of free Culinary Developmental Workshops. The workshops were held to assist competition entrants in preparing their entries ahead of its Friday, May 13 deadline.

Other topics covered by the workshop series included Plate Presentation taught by Chef Kenard Swaby; Knife Skills/Chicken Fabrication, Garnishing Techniques and Sauce Making taught by Chef Christopher Brown; and Recipe Writing taught by Mrs Jane Jerry.

“The workshop series has received a lot of positive feedback so far, especially from chefs and culinarians who thanked us for bringing them back to the basics of their craft while also teaching them new techniques to enhance their skills. Each of our presenters have decades of experience in the field and are imparting invaluable knowledge for free to all who tune in,” Mrs Jerry said.

Persons interested in entering the 2022 Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition may do so at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

A signature programme on the JCDC’s annual calendar, the Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition and Exhibition, has aimed to hone the skills of chefs, winemakers, and other culinary entrepreneurs across the island for over five decades.

