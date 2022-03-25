Business News
Sterling Sterling Asset Management: Philanthrophic Giant World Free Zones Organization’s Annual International Conference & Exhibition Best Pitch Forward Best Pitch Forward Winners Awarded fruit Making Fruit The Route To Everything

YOUR AD GOES HERE

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

YOUR AD GOES HERE

Become A Member

Headline

JCDC Remembers Aggie

JCDC Remembers Aggie

Aggie

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an Agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, commemorated the 112th anniversary of the birth of noted Jamaican Agnes ‘Aggie’ Bernard. She was a modern Heroine of the labour movement, and she fittingly received a wreath-laying exercise at her tomb at the National Heroes Park on Thursday, March 24.

Ms Lillian Reid, the Interim Executive Director of the JCDC, laid a floral arrangement on Bernard’s tomb in celebration of her life and her contribution to the Jamaican political landscape.

Born on March 24, 1910, Agnes ‘Aggie’ Bernard or ‘Miss Aggie’ was one of the foremost pioneering female activists in Jamaica’s labour movement. During the 1938 Labour Riots, which is known as a pivotal point in Jamaica’s political development, she went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the sustainability of the riots.

Who was Miss Aggie?

Miss Aggie, who was then a laundress who provided services to the ships that docked at the Kingston waterfront, committed her entire though meagre savings of 5 shillings and 6 pence to purchase food and provide refreshments for approximately 200 men during the two-week strike in Kingston.

As a tremendous reflection of self-sacrifice, she maintained an unwavering commitment to the labour riots, even though this meant putting her laundry business at risk. As a result of her support, the dock workers were able to secure a wage increase, but their action also encouraged strikes elsewhere.

Agnes Bernard continued to live a remarkable life advocating for the rights of the Jamaican people. In 1976, she was awarded the Order of Distinction from the Government of Jamaica for her outstanding services to the trade union movement. The Inter-American Commission of Women also honoured her in 1979, with a unique Certificate of Merit, for her work in the development of women in Jamaica. Miss Aggie died one year later, on October 7, 1980.

17 Views

Tags

Share this post:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Charles Hyatt

Charles Hyatt

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Stay Connected
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Instagram
Follow Us On Twitter
Subscribe To Our Channel
Latest Posts
Category

Subscribe to Our Mailing List

Get the latest news from Good News Jamaica about, General News, Sports, Entertainment, Etc.

Subcscribe
Facebook

Latest Post

Category

NewsLetter

Get the latest news from Good News Jamaica about, General News, Sports, Entertainment, Etc.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Digitized By: Next Step Digital Solutions

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

We’d love to keep you updated with our latest news and offers 😎

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.