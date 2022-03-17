Business News
Free Graphic Design and Photography Workshops on March 18

The JCDC’s Visual Arts Unit will close out its free virtual developmental workshop series, “The A-B-C & 1-2-3 of Art” with Graphic Design and Photography workshops on Friday, March 18.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. the Graphic Design workshop will be led by visual artist Sean Henry and will cover the areas of Principles of Design, Colour & Shape and Symbols & Typography. While the Photography workshop, which will be led by visual artist Donnette Zacca will follow at 1:00 pm and will cover the areas of: Composition, Lighting and Camera basics. Both workshops will be held via Zoom.

The free workshop series began on Monday, March 14 with the topics Printmaking and Drawing taught by artists Bryton Brown and Zorhia Allen respectively. This was followed by Collage assemblage and Drawing on Tuesday, March 15 taught by artists Camille Cheddae and Greg Bailey respectively; and Sculpture (Assemblage and Ceramics) and Textiles & Fibre Arts on Wednesday, March 16, taught by artists Scheed Cole and Daunaree Greaves respectively.

These developmental workshops are being held ahead of the Jamaica Visual Arts Competition’s March 31 entry deadline, in an effort to assist artists with the preparation of their entries. Persons interested in entering the 2022 staging of the competition may do so at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

